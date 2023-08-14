Jump Financial LLC Acquires 7,953 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.99.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

