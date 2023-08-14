iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $78.10 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

