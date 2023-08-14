iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.61. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

