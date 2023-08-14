Intelligent Financial Strategies Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.29 and a 200-day moving average of $301.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.