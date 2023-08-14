Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $465,750.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
NYSE CXW opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
