Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells $465,750.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $4,932,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 62.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

