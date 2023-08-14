Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $303,240.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,830 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

