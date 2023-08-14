Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average of $205.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.