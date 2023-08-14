Ieq Capital LLC Has $171.28 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $171,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.58. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.