Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.