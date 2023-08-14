GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of GoodRx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

GoodRx Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 739,017 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,498,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

