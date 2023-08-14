Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $49.53 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

