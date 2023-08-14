Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,546,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,841,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWT opened at $45.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

