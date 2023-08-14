Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $20.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.