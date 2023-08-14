Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after buying an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after buying an additional 370,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,527,000 after buying an additional 708,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

