Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $409,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,696,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC stock opened at $229.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

