Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1,091.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $102.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

