Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

