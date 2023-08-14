Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1,430.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVT opened at $53.71 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

