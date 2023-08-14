Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $72,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 529,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $45.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

