Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,404 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 703,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,241 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

