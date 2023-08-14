Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.