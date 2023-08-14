Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $135.27.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

