Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.07.

NYSE TDG opened at $873.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $866.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.15.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 over the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

