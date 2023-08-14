Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,363,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $12,414,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,196,000 after buying an additional 199,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $45.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.