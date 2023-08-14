Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 18,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2,028.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $108.01 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXRH

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.