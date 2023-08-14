Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1,455.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield by 9.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 203,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 524,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 84,014 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 13.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 853,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 100,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BN opened at $34.35 on Monday. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

