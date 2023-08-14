Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.