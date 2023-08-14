Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $77.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.