Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

