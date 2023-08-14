Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 702 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 344.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

