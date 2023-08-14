Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 342 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $107.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

