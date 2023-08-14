Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,944,000 after acquiring an additional 146,949 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,050,000 after acquiring an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 778,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,023 shares during the period.

BFAM opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

