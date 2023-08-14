Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $255.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

