Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock opened at $169.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $196.39.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

