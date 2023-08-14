Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 1.0 %

United States Steel stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.