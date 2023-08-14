Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 415.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

