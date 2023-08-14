Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 208.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $111.54 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.12.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

