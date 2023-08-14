Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.