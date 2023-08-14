Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 189 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,097,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $102.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

