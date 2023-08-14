GFG Capital LLC Sells 3,673 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 146,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.3% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,790 shares of company stock worth $20,443,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

