Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Holdings Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 746.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,421,000 after buying an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

