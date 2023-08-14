CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

