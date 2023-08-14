Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 188 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,158 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $321.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

