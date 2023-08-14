Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 34,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $321.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.