Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

