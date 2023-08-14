Barclays PLC Purchases 12,393 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.