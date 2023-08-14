Barclays PLC Purchases 12,393 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of OceanFirst Financial worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Shares of OCFC opened at $18.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
