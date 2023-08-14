Barclays PLC Acquires 438,057 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 1,051.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of ADT worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 507,338 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

