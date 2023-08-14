Barclays PLC Acquires 4,186 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of SPX Technologies worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $78.70 on Monday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

