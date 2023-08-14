B. Riley Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $42.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.24.

NYSE AZEK opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.56.

In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,941,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,485,625. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 66,532 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in AZEK by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

