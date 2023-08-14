Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,053 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $189,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

AAPL stock opened at $177.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

